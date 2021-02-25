OnPay Solutions Partners with oAppsNet Group to Enable AP Automation via Oracle Integration

OnPay Solutions Logo CFO Tech Top 10 AP Solutions Provider OnPay Solutions Benefits

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPay Solutions, a Top Ten AP Automation Solutions Provider, has partnered with oAppsNet Group to provide AP automation solutions with easy ERP integration.

“We are proud to partner with oAppsNet Group to help their clients move away from paper-based and manual processes,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are thrilled that oAppsNet Group’s clients now have access to cloud-based accounts payable software that streamlines the invoice approval process and enables seamless AP payment automation.”

oAppsNET Group is an Oracle Partner that specializes in business transformation based on the Oracle applications platform. Their consulting team averages of 25+ years of hands-on experience and are well versed in the best business practices to apply to the Oracle ecosystem. The oAppsNET Group uses these skills to implement, maintain, upgrade, customize and integrate 3rd party applications like OnPay Solutions into the Oracle on-premise or cloud ecosystem. They're committed to establishing long-term relationships with their clients and partners by delivering high-value services and maximizing your return on investment in Oracle technology.

“We take a holistic view of your business – understanding your unique challenges to help your business connect better and more efficiently while providing a differentiated customer experience that involves clients actively from the start because education leads to adoption which leads to change.” – oAppsNet Group

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable virtual card spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.



