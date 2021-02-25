Governments and Corporations are Responsible for the Life and Death of Small Business
No More Excuses: Small Business Needs Support, Not Lockdowns and Unfair Restrictions
When we complain about a problem and do nothing, we are worst than the problem itself. Canada has always been a country that defined itself on social responsibility. That is what Canadians do!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How many small businesses throughout Canada have struggled and closed while many large corporations have flourished and taken bonuses for themselves? Bonuses they have been able to afford because they are subsidizing employee wages and expenses with government contribution.
How many small businesses have been shut down due to health concerns without any data that suggests these same businesses are a greater risk than the large box stores? Why is small business on lockdown while other large essential corporations have been able to operate with almost no restrictions?
When will all business have equal rights?
When will a small business that can operate safely have the same privileged rights of the large corporations and be permitted to stay open?
The bottom line on this entire argument is that classifications of essential and non-essential are discriminatory to small businesses. Most small businesses have made greater efforts to protect their customers than many of the “essential” companies that have been allowed to operate freely with minimal restrictions. Big box stores that often violate capacity and social distancing limits and have only recently been investigated for violations.
The government has made health determinations with little logic, data, or explanation on why retail businesses outside of box stores are unfairly restricted to less capacity.
After two lockdowns and still no plan, there has been no discussion regarding fair treatment for small businesses. Everyone knows that small business is working from an unfair position. Many small business owners have had to take government loans to survive. Current data released by CFIB states that small business owes more than $135 billion. This amount requires repayment to the very government that is locking them down after adjustments they have made to their businesses to become compliant to guidelines that are ambiguous. The data from various departments are conflicting and inaccurate.
It is time for the government to balance the scale. Large corporations should be in partnership with small businesses, not sending businesses out of Canada. Businesses that have been unfairly treated deserve greater tax breaks and loan forgiveness based on the financial struggles that have been exacerbated by the continued mismanagement of poorly thought-out restrictions.
Small Business is Essential is an initiative created by Edward Henry Company and Social Distance Management. Our goal and function are to advocate on behalf of suffering small businesses due to the lack of support and unfair treatment from various government restrictions. The interest expressed by many small businesses throughout Canada, and even the United States for Small Business is Essential to help struggling small businesses has evolved to become more than a cause. It has now become an organization that will be on the front lines to fight for the rights of small businesses.
It is time for Canadians to be socially responsible and ensure that fairness is included in the metrics that we are using when governing through these difficult times. It is time to give small businesses support and allow them the same rights that have been allotted to large corporations for over a year.
The restrictions put on businesses should reflect the health and safety threat, the business’ ability to manage their space and people, and the quantified rate/metric of spread in a specific region.
We are currently raising finances for businesses that are complying with health and safety recommendations and guidelines to stay open. We are advocating to keep business in Canada and to support small businesses. Edward Henry Company will be donating 50% of the proceeds from its recent new book release Cut The Bullsh*T to Small Business is Essential of Canada. Small businesses across Canada are done paying the price. Small businesses are going to unite and stand up to the government and big business, because SmAll Business is Essential.
