New Keyless Latching HUB for 2021 HUB 2SDB-L
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USP has always set the standard for HUB quality throughout the industry. The full HUB line is manufactured with gold, silver and copper for maximum conductivity and corrosion resistance, with a current rating of 10 Amps, and a voltage rating of 125/250 volts. Button Locating Ridges are a HUB ™ exclusive. U.S. and World patents pending.
HUB-2SDB Hold-Up Buttons are a revolutionary product from the leader in the Emergency Hold-Up Buttons. With its compact size, sturdy construction, and solid electronics, HUB2SDB applications span everything from life-threatening notification to equipment emergency stop.
They provide all of the added security of a latching switch with none of the hassle of reset tools and keys.
HUB-2SDB-L Push On-Push Off Hold Up Button
Push On/Push Off
No Reset Tool Required
DPDT with 6 Screw Terminals
12A @ 125VAC, 10A @ 250VAC, 1/2HP @ 125/250VAC
37C to 82C (-35F to 180F) Operating Temperature
Tactile Operation
100,000 (minimum) Service Life
UL/ULC
2.5" x 2.25" x 1.0" Two Part Housing with Button Locator Finger Guide
3-Point Mounting Holes for Under Counter, Wall, or Machine Mounting
Hand Soldered and Made in USA
Ted Greene President
United Security Products, Inc
+1 800-227-1592
email us here