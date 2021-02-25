Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,025 in the last 365 days.

New Keyless Latching HUB for 2021

Keyless Latching HUB 2SDB-L

New Keyless Latching HUB for 2021 HUB 2SDB-L

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USP has always set the standard for HUB quality throughout the industry. The full HUB line is manufactured with gold, silver and copper for maximum conductivity and corrosion resistance, with a current rating of 10 Amps, and a voltage rating of 125/250 volts. Button Locating Ridges are a HUB ™ exclusive. U.S. and World patents pending.

HUB-2SDB Hold-Up Buttons are a revolutionary product from the leader in the Emergency Hold-Up Buttons. With its compact size, sturdy construction, and solid electronics, HUB2SDB applications span everything from life-threatening notification to equipment emergency stop.
​They provide all of the added security of a latching switch with none of the hassle of reset tools and keys.

HUB-2SDB-L Push On-Push Off Hold Up Button
Push On/Push Off
No Reset Tool Required
DPDT with 6 Screw Terminals
12A @ 125VAC, 10A @ 250VAC, 1/2HP @ 125/250VAC
37C to 82C (-35F to 180F) Operating Temperature
Tactile Operation
100,000 (minimum) Service Life
UL/ULC
2.5" x 2.25" x 1.0" Two Part Housing with Button Locator Finger Guide
3-Point Mounting Holes for Under Counter, Wall, or Machine Mounting
Hand Soldered and Made in USA

Ted Greene President
United Security Products, Inc
+1 800-227-1592
email us here

You just read:

New Keyless Latching HUB for 2021

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.