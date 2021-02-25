Keyless Latching HUB 2SDB-L

New Keyless Latching HUB for 2021 HUB 2SDB-L

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USP has always set the standard for HUB quality throughout the industry. The full HUB line is manufactured with gold, silver and copper for maximum conductivity and corrosion resistance, with a current rating of 10 Amps, and a voltage rating of 125/250 volts. Button Locating Ridges are a HUB ™ exclusive. U.S. and World patents pending.

HUB-2SDB Hold-Up Buttons are a revolutionary product from the leader in the Emergency Hold-Up Buttons. With its compact size, sturdy construction, and solid electronics, HUB2SDB applications span everything from life-threatening notification to equipment emergency stop.

​They provide all of the added security of a latching switch with none of the hassle of reset tools and keys.

HUB-2SDB-L Push On-Push Off Hold Up Button

Push On/Push Off

No Reset Tool Required

DPDT with 6 Screw Terminals

12A @ 125VAC, 10A @ 250VAC, 1/2HP @ 125/250VAC

37C to 82C (-35F to 180F) Operating Temperature

Tactile Operation

100,000 (minimum) Service Life

UL/ULC

2.5" x 2.25" x 1.0" Two Part Housing with Button Locator Finger Guide

3-Point Mounting Holes for Under Counter, Wall, or Machine Mounting

Hand Soldered and Made in USA