Critter Gitter Animal and Pest Deterrent

SAN DIEGO , CA., U.S.A, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Made Critter Gitter® uses heat and motion sensors along with a continuous changing pattern of sound and and lights to detect and deter unwanted animals, and control areas without expensive, and unsightly fencing. The Critter Gitter® can be used for both wildlife control and domestic humane animal control. It has been successful in controlling brown bear, black bear, Kodiak bear, Polar bear, cougar, bob cat, raccoons, wolves, birds and other animals known to destroy property and put lives in danger. The Critter Gitter can also be used as a bird deterrent when laid on its back to keep orchards, fruit crops, and farms safe and healthy. Portable battery included. Please visit Amtek pet.com for more information.

