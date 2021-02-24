New Portable Cellular Voice Dialer From USP

Potable Mini CVD

Notification For Any Application!

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New MINI-CVD is a completely self-contained, 4-channel monitoring system and cellular automatic voice dialer providing 4 separate messages. Trigger events are announced via recorded voice messages delivered by the cell phone when the call is answered. Sends messages in any language. Representing a new level of mobile security, the MINI-CVD combines technologically advanced features, ease of programming and reliable operation in a compact dialer for stand alone notifications or compatible with any security alarm system. The MINI-CVD works with any NO/NC or voltage trip sensor. Completely portable can be easily moved from site to site.

* No Monthly Monitoring Fees

* 4 separate messages

* Automatically Calls Up to 8 telephones,

* EEPROM Memory retains programming if power is lost