Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,232 in the last 365 days.

New Portable Cellular Voice Dialer From USP

Potable Mini CVD

Notification For Any Application!

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New MINI-CVD is a completely self-contained, 4-channel monitoring system and cellular automatic voice dialer providing 4 separate messages. Trigger events are announced via recorded voice messages delivered by the cell phone when the call is answered. Sends messages in any language. Representing a new level of mobile security, the MINI-CVD combines technologically advanced features, ease of programming and reliable operation in a compact dialer for stand alone notifications or compatible with any security alarm system. The MINI-CVD works with any NO/NC or voltage trip sensor. Completely portable can be easily moved from site to site.

* No Monthly Monitoring Fees
* 4 separate messages
* Automatically Calls Up to 8 telephones,
* EEPROM Memory retains programming if power is lost

Ted Greene Pres
United Security Products, Inc
+1 800-227-1592
email us here

You just read:

New Portable Cellular Voice Dialer From USP

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.