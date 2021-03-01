The Team To Advance Digital Automation: Nolij Consulting and Technatomy Corporation Launch NolijTech Joint Venture
VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Ashley Mehta, President & CEO, Nolij Consulting.
Nolij Consulting LLC, (Nolij), a leader in healthcare IT, established a Vienna, VA based Women-Owned Small Business joint venture with Fairfax, VA based Technatomy Corporation to expand their digital automation services.
The new joint venture, NolijTech JV, LLC, will leverage automation and disruptive technologies across business lines to improve overall efficiencies while accelerating clients’ digital transformation journeys. Technatomy is a systems integrator with experience in digital process automation (DPA), systems engineering and internet of things (IoT) integration. Nolij’s expertise is in artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA) and quality assurance. This dynamic team will combine the most leading-edge emerging technologies to radically transform organizations by bringing economies of scale, efficiencies and security to their operations’ platforms.
“Technatomy is an outstanding mission-ready IT company with strong leadership, innovation, vision and outstanding past performance. We have partnered with Technatomy on several strategic IDIQs and task orders and anticipate several near-term wins. This partnership feels like an extension of Nolij, allowing us to merge our common and unique capabilities and knowledge to effectively continue growing this woman-led and woman-owned small business.” - Ashley Mehta, President & CEO, Nolij Consulting.
Nolij brings 9 years of experience providing innovative technologies and deep expertise in healthcare IT to solve complex business problems in the federal and commercial sectors. Nolij is outcome focused and delivers end-to-end solutions by advancing clients’ IT mission-critical initiatives. From tactical teams built to deliver dynamic systems on tight schedules to enterprise initiatives over $100 million in size, Nolij conducts functions seamlessly and achieves superior productivity to optimize costs.
Technatomy brings over two decades of information technology expertise and is a leading federal mid-tier systems integrator, delivering quality and innovative IT support services to the federal government. By enhancing DPA with RPA and AI, Technatomy adds value to agency mission success by tackling more dynamic business and operational-level tasks such as predicting maintenance failures and triggering automated provisioning of IT. "We are very excited to form this synergetic partnership and add world-class technical capabilities that bolster our innovative problem-solving solutions. Nolij is an outstanding women-owned small business and strong teaming partner. Nolij has the right talent to augment Technatomy and to win work together." - Nadeem Butler, CEO, Technatomy Corporation.
Nolij Consulting is the recipient of Washington Technology’s Fast 50 award that recognizes the rising stars in the federal market that are making their mark through strong growth and breadth of capabilities from traditional IT services and support to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Nolij received the PEO DHMS Award for Excellence 2019, which is given by the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in recognition of superior service delivery.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij brings innovative technology solutions and deep expertise in mission-critical support services to solve complex business problems in the federal and commercial sectors. We provide test and evaluation (T&E), enterprise architecture (EA), electronic health record (EHR) modernization, infrastructure operations and maintenance (O&M), data analytics and visualization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and agile transformation. For more information, visit our website at www.nolijconsulting.com and click on our social media handles.
About Technatomy Corporation
Technatomy is a federal government IT systems integrator committed to delivering solutions that help sustain, secure, and modernize agency systems that support the expanding program needs of our clients. We design and deploy innovative, trusted solutions that employ digital process (DPA) and robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, all aimed at solving complex and daunting challenges for our clients. For more information, visit our website at www.technatomy.com.
