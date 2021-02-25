JULIA A. MILLER HONORED WITH AIRPLAY DIRECT’S 8th ANNUAL “ICONIC INNOVATOR” AWARD
AirPlay Direct is a perfect & innovative tool to reach radio stations worldwide. Transferring the Delmark catalog to a digital format now encompassing more than 12,000 songs will make a huge impact.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce that Julia A. Miller, President & CEO of Delmark Records, has been honored with AirPlay Direct’s “Iconic Innovator” Award - 2021.
— Julia A. Miller, President & CEO - Delmark Records
AirPlay Direct's "Iconic Innovator" Award honors the visionaries who have openly embraced digital innovation in the music industry. The AirPlay Direct "Iconic Innovator" Award is presented annually to the member of AirPlay Direct that has proven vision and best executes upon the opportunities that digital innovation in the music industry has and continues to create.
As an integral component to the “Iconic Innovator” Award, AirPlay Direct is honoring Ms. Miller with a $50,000 AirPlay Direct “Marketing & Awareness” Campaign to accelerate her on-going brand development and global radio distribution footprint for her label’s new releases and catalog.
“I’m honored to be named AirPlay Direct’s 2021 Iconic Innovator. I see Delmark Records as a cause as well as a business. This award is going to strengthen that cause," said Julia A. Miller, President & CEO - Delmark Records. "Delmark is an iconic Blues and Jazz label, and I’m honored to be recognized by AirPlay Direct as an innovator in the stewardship of its legacy.
In 2018, I realized a lifelong dream and became the President and CEO of the historic Chicago record label, Delmark. Delmark is the oldest continuously operating independent record label in the US, releasing jazz, blues, and creative music of all types. As a woman-owned business with a strong sense of community building and belonging, Delmark Records has a clear vision of its mission as custodian of an amazing legacy of blues & jazz music and culture, and we are honored to bring this music to audiences on the national and international levels."
Miller continues to say, "AirPlay Direct is a perfect and innovative tool to reach the radio stations and radio hosts around the world. Transferring the Delmark catalog to a digital format - now encompassing more than 12,000 songs - will make a huge impact.”
“March is always a very special time of year as we select and honor a new AirPlay Direct ‘Iconic Innovator’ Award recipient. This year is made even more special as we honor our first female recipient, Ms. Julia A. Miller, with our 8th annual ‘AirPlay Direct Iconic Innovator’ Award," says Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "Julia is a very talented, multi-faceted business entrepreneur, and a pretty amazing musician as well. We are looking forward to working closely with Julia and her team this year to deliver the very best of Delmark’s deep catalog, and their new releases to our AirPlay Direct radio members globally.”
About Delmark Records: Throughout its history, Delmark has released records by historical jazz artists such as Sun Ra, Sonny Stitt, Jimmy Forrest, Wynton Kelly, Curtis Fuller, Roscoe Mitchell, Anthony Braxton, the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Fred Anderson, Von & George Freeman, Ernest Dawkins, Ari Brown, Ken Vandermark, Jason Stein, Nicole Mitchell, Rob Mazurek, Paul Giallorenzo and so many more.
Delmark’s stellar blues catalogue includes, among others: Junior Wells, Little Walter, T-bone Walker, Big Joe Williams, J. B. Hutto, Robert
Nighthawk, Luther Allison, Magic Sam, Jimmy Dawkins, Jimmy Johnson, Sleepy John Estes, Arthur Crudup, Otis Rush, Roosevelt Sykes, Carey & Lurrie Bell, Eddie C. Campbell, Big Time Sarah, Eddie Clearwater, Dave Specter, Steve Freund, Linsey Alexander, Tail Dragger, Studebaker John, Billy Flynn and Jimmy Burns.
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 45,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
