ChartaCloud Robotteca Selects UneeQ to Deliver Customer and Patient Engagement Via Conversational AI and Digital Humans
Leverages scalable Digital Human AI technology to drive next generation of customer interactionsRANDOLPH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA today announced that it has become a value-added partner of UneeQ. UneeQ, the global standard in creating digital humans that improve human life, is a leader in the vastly accelerating conversational AI market. Anticipated to grow to $17 billion by 2025 by Adroit Market Research, digital humans, a component of the larger market, are AI-powered virtual beings that interact using verbal and nonverbal cues, recreating natural human interaction at a much greater scale. Today, they exist in both the physical world within retail stores, as well as online where they serve infinite customers simultaneously. Digital humans deliver interactions that engage in a conversational human-like manner to provide companionship, patient care, product advice, problem resolution, customer support and more.
“The deployment of ‘digital humans’ is itself landscape changing for businesses of all types. As a provider of conventional robot form-factors we recognize the significant role that ‘digital humans’ will play in the future deployment of robots that engage humans with increasingly human-like interactions. We believe that UneeQ provides the industry’s leading platform that will enable our customers to advance and to scale their efforts to become engaging and productive in this new era of ‘digital humans’, ” said Michael Radice, chairman, Technology Advisory Board, ChartaCloud Robotics “UneeQ makes it possible for brands that want to fully utilize the interaction and efficiency gaining potentials of digital humans, in business process automation, customer interaction and collaboration in powerful new ways by creating amazing digital humans that achieve unparalleled brand engagement experiences,” Radice concluded.
“As the conversational AI market continues to accelerate, driven in part by today’s contactless experiences, organizations need guidance on how digital humans can help create superior customer experiences,” says Daryl Reva, SVP of Growth Strategy at UneeQ. Reva goes on to state, “In collaboration with our ecosystem of partners, including ChartaCloud Robotteca, companies across healthcare, finance, retail, technology, and education are able to scale human connection and offer an entirely new level of customer and patient engagement.”
About ROBOTTECA
Robotteca.com is a business unit of ChartaCloud Robotics LLC. Located in Randolph, New Hampshire, USA. Robotteca specializes in sales, service, support and deployment of robots, robot behavior software, digital people. Additional information may be found at: www.robotteca.com
About UneeQ
UneeQ’s intelligent Creator platform is the global standard in digital humans, enabling the best creative minds to design and build amazing experiences. We give organizations the power to create real-time, human-like conversations that are more accessible and engaging. UneeQ is a global enterprise with a presence in the U.S., Europe and ANZ. For more information, go to www.digitalhumans.com and follow us on Twitter @UneeQAI.
