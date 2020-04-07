ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA to Host ROBOTS in GLOBAL SOLIDARITY: “Robots Fighting COVID -19” Webinar

Robots are providing lower risk clean-up of infected areas, post-crisis clean up resources and deployed against a future virus resurgence and epidemics.

NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Webinar Will Focus on the Robots Being Deployed in Response to the COVID-19 CrisisChartaCloud ROBOTTECA today announced that it will host ROBOTS in SOLIDARITY: “Robots Fighting COVID-19” on April 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time Zone. Increasingly, robots are being re-purposed and focused on actively disinfecting outside areas and the insides of buildings impacted by the COVID-19 virus and detecting individuals with elevated fevers, not wearing masks, providing lower risk clean-up of actively infected areas, post-crisis clean up and deployed as a defense against a virus resurgence and future epidemics.ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA is spearheading the ROBOTS in SOLIDARITY global initiative to ensure that health care professionals, businesses, government and community leaders are fully aware of the effectiveness of utilizing robots to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple robot models from robot providers such as AMY Robotics, OHMNILABS, Pangolin Robots, QNAP, Segway, SoftBank, SPooN.ai, UBTECH, and ZoraBots will be presented. These robots can, for example, surveil and detect high temperatures in individuals, detect the presence or absence of face masks, destroy virus with ultra-violet light, spray disinfectant in specified target areas on a pre-determined schedule and limit human exposure risk by being remotely controlled to penetrate areas known to be toxic. Further information is now available at www.robotteca.com The ROBOTS in SOLIDARITY is an initiative inspired by ZoraBots of Belgium in an effort to bring robot companies together to supply a number of robots free for a limited time to lessen the impact of virus-driven isolation especially on residents in elder care facilities. Registration for the event can be made at www.robotteca.com or at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robots-fighting-covid-19-tickets-101421735140 About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECAChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, service and support of robot use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, foreign language learning, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library ‘makerspace’ learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world’s leading provider of advanced use case software for the NAO robot. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com



