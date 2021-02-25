Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (February 25 - March 03, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair work at Mill Creek and Dry Fork Bridges located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. The southbound lane of SR-53 will remain closed during Phase 1 on both bridges; the northbound lane will be closed during Phase 2 on both bridges. Lane closures will be in effect until the contract completion on 06/30/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: There is currently a lane shift on eastbound I-40 near MM 328 at the bridge over SR-1 (US-70). Motorists should use caution while driving through the area.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on various local roads: Contractor will be installing signs, reflectors, and guard rail on local routes. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./James/CNU172]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor will start grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. Traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorist should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor will be on site continuing rock fall mitigation work at LM 3.8. SR-85 in Fentress County will be closed from Sandy RD at LM 2.19 to East Obey Lane at LM 5.67. This closure will remain until contract completion of 05/31/21. During this closure, a detour route will be in place to allow traffic to navigate around the road closure.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until approximately 05/28/21. The contractor is currently working to stabilize the roadway and is completing construction on the last scheduled roadway retaining wall. Motorists should continue using the signed detour route until the roadway is opened back up.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance SR-53 Slope Stabilization at LM 12.4: TDOT Maintenance has a contractor on site performing slope stabilization work at LM 12.4. Temporary traffic signals are in place on SR-53 reducing it to one lane from LM 12.2 to LM 12.6. The northbound lane will be closed for the duration of the project. The lane closure will be in effect until the project completion which is anticipated on 03/05/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maintenance/SWC191]

OVERTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) both directions from LM 3.36 to LM 3.4: Aerial crossing between MM 3.36 and MM 3.40 near 2733 Hilham Hwy. Flaggers and signage will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 3 PM beginning 02/11/21 through 03/03/21. [2021-035]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) southbound from LM 8.87 to LM 9.47: Shoulder and single lane closure between Humble Drive and State Street. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8:30 AM and 4 PM beginning 02/16/21 through 03/03/21. [2021-018]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) both directions from LM 2.36 to LM 4.14: Shoulder and single lane closure between Spring Street and I-40. Message and arrow boards, signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM beginning 01/05/21 through 03/03/21. [2020-550]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 11/30/20 through 03/03/21. [2020-311]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Contractor will be installing erosion control measures, city gas line relocation, and prepare the site for grade work. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) improvement of ramps at Exit 117: I-24 EB exit ramp 117, maintenance work will continue daily. There may be shoulder closures on EB off ramp at exit 117 to support miscellaneous final work. There will be no impact to the EB on I-24. Motorist are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone area and be alert to all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Permitee/Hussein/PERMIT]

COFFEE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 0 to LM 28.55: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 1.95 to LM 0: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 03/03/21. [2020-440]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. The contractor will be installing barrier rail in the work zone along the travel lane in work zone. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor performing catch basin repair and replacing the curb and gutters on SR-156. Occasionally, the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 slope stabilization at LM 27.9: SR-27 is reduced to one lane with signal lights in place for slide repair.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-108 (STATE HWY. 108) both directions from LM 7.05 to LM 4.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-108 from the intersection of SR-108 and Floyd Road to the intersection of SR-108 and Fish Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 4 PM starting 01/18/21 through 03/26/21. [2020-540]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

BRADLEY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-75 southbound at MM 26: Bradley county will be doing a mobile lane closer for TDOT M&T to core the inside lane. This will be 3-3-21 or 3-4-21 (weather permitting) from 10 am to 11am. The process should not take longer than 20 min.

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: Shoulder and single lane closure between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 02/16/21 through 06/26/21. [2020-194]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 8.21 to LM 8.44: Center lane closure between Victory Street SW and Golf Drive SW. Signage, flaggers and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 PM and 6 AM with an estimated completion 03/31/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 03/31/21. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 construction of small drainage structures (LM 15.85 and LM 15.9): Work on this project is complete pending punchlist. The contractor may have intermittent closures of the right northbound shoulder of SR-60 to work on the punchlist. Motorists are advised to use caution entering the shopping center at the intersection of 25th Street and Keith Street.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNU227]

HAMILTON COUNTY The tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): Weather depending, on Wed, 02/24/2021 (8 PM to 6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie Tunnels. This will be supported by a flagging operation. Later that night, the Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be cleaned & supported by a signed detour. On Thursday, 02/25/2021 (8 PM to 6 AM), the Bachman Tubes (East Ridge tunnels on Ringgold Rd.) will be cleaned using a signed detour to control traffic.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Micka/CNU182]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 grading, drainage, bridges, retaining walls and paving at the interchanges of US-11 (US-41, US-72, SR-2, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga, including signals and lighting: There will be a lane closure at the following project location: Right Lane Closure on I-24 EB Exit 178 Lookout Mt. Broad St. - Right Lane Closure on I-24 EB before the diverge of Exit South Broad St. Lookout Mtn. & North Broad St.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts and single lane closures are in place at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge. Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 02/25/21, and 02/28/21 through 03/03/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 02/25/21 and 02/26/21, and between 03/01/21 and 03/03/21 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorist should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues from I-24 to Manufacturers Road. Weather permitting, the contractor plans to implement daytime lane closures on both the northbound and southbound lanes of US-27 from 02/25/21 through 03/03/21 between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. A minimum of two lanes will remain open in both the northbound and southbound directions during the daytime hours. Weather permitting, the contractor may close additional lanes between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM, during which time only one lane may be open in the northbound and southbound directions of travel. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be assisting with the lane closures. The speed limit on US-27 through the work zone remains 45 MPH. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area and pay close attention to the signage posted. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-75 northbound from MM 6.34 to MM 8: On Thursday February 25, from 8 PM-6 AM there will be lane closures in the Northbound lanes on I75 from MM 6.34 to 8.0. During the lane closures the Shallowford on and off ramps and the Bonny Oaks Ramps will be affected with lane closures on them also.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-17 (DODSON AVE.) southbound at LM 5.36: Shoulder and single lane closure at intersection of Curtis Street and Dodson Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 03/01/21 through 03/05/21. [2021-101]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-17 (ST. ELMO AVE.) both directions at LM 0.33: Shoulder and single lane closure between W 54th Street and W. 55th Street. Flaggers, signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 02/16/21 through 06/26/21. [2021-003]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) northbound at LM 3.92: Shoulder and single lane closure at intersection of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Bennie Lane. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 02/24/21 through 03/03/21. [2020-090]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) westbound at LM 22.85: Shoulder and single lane closure between 8038 and 5031 Taft Highway. Flaggers, signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 02/24/21 through 03/03/21. [2020-380]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with two lanes of SR-111 southbound closed. Also, during this report period, the contractor will have two lanes of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage, and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage, and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to a one lane roadway by flagging operation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/25/21, 02/26/2021, 03/01/2021, 03/02/2021, and 03/03/2021 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, paving operations, and delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 03/31/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge over the Ocoee River. The right westbound shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway in the work zone.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will have traffic on US-64 reduced to a single lane in each direction for the removal of concrete barrier rail. Flaggers and pilot cars will be used to direct traffic through the work zone. This closure will occur on Thursday 2/25/21 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area during this time and to watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes.: Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing concrete pavement in Hamilton County on SR-2 near LM 7.72 and Washington St (E 20th and Washington St near the Mountain View Ford/Chevy dealerships) during the week. This work will shut down various lanes as the work progresses leaving at least one lane open for each direction of travel. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNT380]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.: The contractor will be setting up lane closures to install signs on I-24 EB in Grundy County. During the night on 02/24/21 and 02/25/21, from 9 PM - 6 AM, left and right lane closures will be setup on I-24 EB from MM 129 to MM 134 in Grundy County. Only one lane closure will be setup at a time. A truck mounted attenuator and Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on site during the nighttime lane closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNU178]

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

