Bestselling author Sheena Yap Chan: “If you want things to happen, make the first move.”

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who traveled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcaster Sheena Yap Chan is on a mission to create something she never had: role models who look like she does. “Growing up, I never had any kind of representation,” she says. “Back then, I really wanted to name myself Heather, have blonde hair and blue eyes, because that’s what I thought being beautiful was. I just never thought anything was possible because I never saw other Asian women go out there and do their own thing, forge their own path.”With “The Tao of Self-Confidence” podcast, Sheena has done just that, rejecting both the expectation among Asian families that women “go to school, get married, get a job, have kids, and live one way of life” as well as the stereotypes of Asian women as “quiet, submissive, and obedient.” These stereotypes are what keep Asian women out of leadership roles and not getting paid their worth. “This is why it’s so important to have a voice and speak our voice,”Sheena says. “I’m always trying to find other platforms to elevate that. And that is why this book is so important. How many books do you see that highlight so many Asian women on the cover? None. It’s already 2021! Something needs to change.”Well, that book is now here: Asian Women Who Boss Up by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up,” is a collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women. All of them reveal how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personaldevelopment guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Sheena hopes the book will help Asian women in particular recognize their own worth. “I want them to realize they’re more than enough to go out there and do something that they love and not be bogged down by statuses from different cultures,” Sheena says. “Especially for Asian women, it’s like, if you’re not married, something’s wrong with you. Or if you’re going through a mental health issue, something’s wrong with you. Nothing’s wrong with you. We’re all human.We have to be okay with not being perfect. We have to accept our flaws, our strengths, and our weaknesses.” She shares a tip she learned during a class recently: “There are days when we’re not 100 percent confident, but all you need is 51 percent belief in yourself. Then you have that little bit to push forward and take the next step.”Check out Sheena’s podcast at TheTaoofSelfConfidence.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow Sheena and purchase Asian Women Who BossUp https://bossupbestseller.com/sheenayap About Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit