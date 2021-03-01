Cole Heart Jewels Online Fashion Jewelry Store Supports Women in Recovery for Addiction and Mental Health Illness
CEO celebrates 3 years of sobriety from addiction, major depression
I am living the recovery life and loving it! I am passionate about lifting other women out of the depths of depression and addiction.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month, Regina Cole, CEO of Cole Heart Jewels, is celebrating women on their recovery journey as she celebrates three years of sobriety. Cole Heart Jewels will donate a percentage of every purchase to its not-for-profit, Cole Heart Women Recovery Network. The foundation supports women in recovery with peer advocacy. The organization’s mission is to identify new strategies for dealing with the challenges that affect women.
— Regina Cole, Founder, Cole Heart Women Recovery Network
“I am living the recovery life and am passionate about lifting other women out of the depths of depression and addiction. My team works daily to make a positive impact and is highly committed to the cause!”
Cole Heart Jewels fashion jewelry store sells bold and vivacious vibrant fashion jewelry. The brand wants to rewrite women’s stories to encourage them to become their authentic selves through self-expression. The store emphasizes each client’s personal style with its beautiful collection.
ABOUT COLE HEART JEWELS
Coleheartjewels is an industry-leading online fashion jewelry store that offers unique statement pieces for women. Our jewelry is curated with a bold, vibrant, daring, authentic, trendy customer in mind. CHJ offers a diverse collection of jewelry that gives each customer a signature look. Our pieces are memorable and stylish in every aspect. We are committed to educating our clientele about color, style, and shape as they select complementary accessories as part of the CHJ experience. We put our heart into every piece we create and every woman whose life we touch through our collection.
