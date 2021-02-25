Improved Insights Launches Free New Resource for Nonprofits
Prosper for Purpose
STEM Impact Program Seeking Applications
“Funding organizations typically ask nonprofits to develop program models and other tools before seeking support. However, most organizations need external funding so they can develop these tools.” ”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improved Insights, an evaluation firm focused on STEM and youth-based programming, is requesting applications for its STEM Impact Program (SIP), a new and free resource for early-stage STEM nonprofits in the United States. The program is for nonprofits who need help with a small-scale planning or program evaluation project.
— Sarah Dunifon
“We want to help early-stage nonprofits facing the proverbial ‘chicken and the egg’ problem,” explains Improved Insights Founder Sarah M. Dunifon. “Funding organizations typically ask nonprofits to develop program models, logic models, evaluation reports and other tools before seeking their support. However, most organizations need external funding so they can develop these tools with outside consultants or other experts. That is the problem our program will address.”
For its first cohort, Improved Insights will select up to five early-stage STEM nonprofits. While Dunifon acknowledges this first group is limited, she explains “We’re hoping to use this as a proof of concept, which might lead to partnering with other organizations to offer capacity building for small nonprofits, building out the current model ourselves, or offering something that others can replicate on a larger scale. It’s really a pilot to test what we know to be true, and to work towards a community-level solution. We’re looking at this as giving back to the community in a way that aligns with our commitment to STEM education and equity.”
Applicants may have 501(c)(3) certification and should be within their first four years of operation. Organizations also must have a small-scale evaluation or planning project identified to be considered.
The program will occur between March and May 2021. Partner organizations should expect to commit to roughly 10 hours of work during this time frame.
Full program information can be found on the SIP page of the website. Nonprofits interested in applying should complete the application by March 3, 2021. Applications will be reviewed the first week of March and applicants will be notified of the decisions by March 5, 2021.
LORRAINE SCHUCHART
Prosper for Purpose LLC
+1 2164652043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn