Rosalind Strickland Earns Prestigious Aging-In-Place Home Safety Advisor® Designation

A Designer With a Mission—and a Healthcare Background

With people living well into their 80s and 90s, the desire to maintain independence has never been stronger. But independence starts with safety—and safety starts at home.” — Rosalind Strickland

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosalind Strickland , founder of Rosalind Strickland Interior Design LLC, has earned the nationally recognized Aging-In-Place Home Safety Advisordesignation, placing her among a select group of professionals trained to help older adults and their families address the critical issues of home safety, fall prevention, personal protection, and financial exploitation.The designation was awarded by Age SafeAmerica, whose Aging-In-Place Home Safety Advisor program is the only designation of its kind within the senior services industry. Graduates include occupational and physical therapists, home-care providers, contractors, senior living staff, EMS personnel, and other professionals dedicated to helping older adults remain safe, confident, and independent in their own homes.A Growing Need for Home-Safety ExpertiseHome-related falls are a rapidly escalating public-health issue. Nearly one-third of adults age 65 and older fall each year, often resulting in serious injury, long-term disability, or loss of independence. By 2030, the CDC projects the annual medical cost of fall-related injuries will soar to nearly $100 billion.Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency room for a fall-related injury. Every 19 minutes, a senior dies from one.“With people living well into their 80s and 90s, the desire to maintain independence has never been stronger,” said Strickland. “But independence starts with safety—and safety starts at home.”Meeting the Demand for Safe, Livable HomesAccording to AARP, nearly 90% of seniors want to age in place, yet 85% have not taken action to prepare their homes for aging. The Aging-In-Place Home Safety Advisordesignation equips professionals like Strickland to bridge this gap by providing expert assessments, personalized recommendations, and home modification plans that enhance both safety and quality of life.“As a certified Aging-In-Place Home Safety Advisor, I look forward to helping individuals and families throughout Ohio and beyond make the modifications and preparations that allow them to live safely and securely at home for as long as they choose,” Strickland said.A Designer With a Mission—and a Healthcare BackgroundStrickland brings a rare combination of expertise to her work. With executive-level experience in the healthcare industry and a passion for universal, safe, and accessible design, she customizes home environments to reduce risks that often lead to avoidable accidents—or force seniors into care facilities before they are ready.Her services range from comprehensive custom remodels to small yet essential improvements that dramatically enhance daily comfort and safety. Using the latest design trends and functional principles, Strickland integrates environmental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and material elements to create homes that truly support well-being.“If you or someone you love is beginning to experience mobility changes or daily-living challenges, now is the time to schedule a home-safety audit,” she emphasized. “A thorough inspection can reveal hidden hazards and help us create a tailored plan that keeps you or your loved one living independently, confidently, and comfortably for many years to come.”About Rosalind Strickland Interior Design LLCRosalind Strickland Interior Design LLC specializes in home-safety design, aging-in-place solutions, and customized interior environments that enhance independence and quality of life. With a unique blend of healthcare insight and design excellence, the firm helps seniors, caregivers, and families prepare for long-term living at home. For more information, visit www.RStrickland.design or call 216-581-7233.Age SafeAmerica is a national membership, training, advocacy, and services organization dedicated to addressing the growing need for home safety assessments and aging-in-place home modifications. To learn more, visit https://agesafeamerica.com

