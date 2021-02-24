Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 1100 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Homicide offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:35 pm, members of the Seventh District and the Metro Transit Police responded to the Anacostia Metro Station for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, on the platform, inside of the metro station, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 49 year-old Marcus Covington, of Southwest, DC.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411