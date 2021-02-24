Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Bass Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced a second arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:15 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male victim and an unconscious female victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. A second unconscious adult male victim was located nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 56-year-old Claudette Williams, of Southeast, DC, 29-year-old Marquise Lewis, of Clinton, MD, and 20-year-old Juwan Wade, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 33 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 44 year-old Jibri Qayyum, of Southeast, DC. Qayyum has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.