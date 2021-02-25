Akiba Antiques Will Offer Spring Fine Arts Auction in March
Akiba Antiques Will Offer Spring Fine Arts Auction in MarchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiba Antiques will welcome spring with a fine arts auction on March 2nd, 2021. Collectors can find over 650 lots from the auction catalog, such as paintings, decorative art, Asian art, and silver things. Live bidding will begin at 12:00 PM EST on LiveAuctioneers.
This fine arts auction includes several notable works from American and British artists. An original spin painting by Damien Hirst is among the key lots (USD 5,000 – $10,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97818871_damien-hirst-british-b1965-original-spin-painting
Hirst started making his now-signature spin paintings while living in Berlin in the mid-1990s. For Hirst, a sense of movement defines each spin painting. The available piece features a strong white streak on top of black, yellow, and moss green.
Other available lots in this fine arts auction include a painting titled Harvest Time by American figural artist Robert Brackman is also on offer ($1,000 – $10,000). Brackman arranged three figures in the scene, demonstrating his skill with composition and light.
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97818858_robert-brackman-american-1898-1980-harvest-time
Items from Japan and China are also available in the fine arts auction. A Japanese Satsuma charger is particularly notable ($1,000 – $5,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97818819_large-japanese-satsuma-porcelain-charger
It was made in southern Japan around the late 19th or early 20th century. Original Satsuma pottery features a gold base with elaborate enamel decoration. A samurai warrior is visible at the center of the available charger. In the background, wise men and scholars look on while holding scrolls. Those interested in Asian art will also find a pair of carved wooden Chinese chairs ($200 – $2,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97818852_2-pc-a-pair-of-carved-chinese-wooden-chairs
A Japanese sterling silver and amber flask ($200 – $2,000), and various precious stone carvings. A palace-sized Chinese jade, precious stone, and cloisonné planter will be on offer as well ($5,000 – $15,000).
Art Deco items have a strong presence in this sale. The catalog includes a pair of French glass and bronze sconces shaped like dancers ($1,000 – $8,000), a geometric Art Deco wall mirror ($200 – $1,000), and several vintage glass bottles for perfume and flowers.
Akiba Antiques’ spring fine arts auction will offer several other key items:
* Antique Royal Vienna porcelain plates ($200 – $2,000 each)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97818906_antique-royal-vienna-porcelain-plate
* Lithograph of The Studio by Alberto Giacometti ($200 – $2,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97818869_alberto-giacometti-swiss-1901-1966-the-studio
* Wedgwood black basalt service set with candlestick holders ($100 – $1,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97819143_10pc-wedgwood-black-basalt-service-set
* Georg Jensen silver pieces (assorted)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97819019_3-pc-georg-jensen-sterling-silver-set
* Tiffany & Co. sterling serving spoons ($100 – $1,000 each)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/97819043_tiffany-and-co-sterling-serving-spoon
Akiba Antiques was founded in the 1980s in Paris, France by Charles and Franceska Akiba. Their joint collecting and selling experience was in French furniture and European fine art. The couple eventually moved to the United States and settled in Dania Beach, Florida, where the auction house continues to host regular sales both live and online.
This upcoming Akiba Antiques fine arts auction will begin at 12:00 PM EST on March 2nd, 2021. Visit LiveAuctioneers for the complete catalog and to place a bid.
