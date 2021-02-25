2021 Virtual Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show opens today February 25th
2021 Virtual Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show opens today February 25th - Start getting ready to make memories this summer!BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest RV Show in Canada is going virtual in 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Join us virtually from the comforts of your home or office where you will find more than 400 RVs on display and online for sale featuring the latest and greatest 2021 models for any budget! We invite you to come check out The Big One, where you will learn why the RV Lifestyle is booming from Industry experts. See the hottest trends in the RV and Camping Industry to help get you started on your next adventure! The Big RV Show is the only consumer show in Canada produced by the Canadian Recreational Vehicle Association.
Did you know there are just over 2.1 million households (15%) in Canada with an owned RV? Last year proved that RVing is believed to be one of the safest ways to vacation and enjoy the outdoors responsibly as the RV boomed in popularity. In 2021, shipments in North America are expected to increase by 18% and approach record levels so the Industry is recommending that you start your search early!
The Virtual Big RV Show will showcase the newest RV models for any budget including the ultra-modern Class A Motor Homes to lower priced small light weight and fold down trailers – some with solar power, Wi-Fi, and adventure racks!
• The RV Show enables consumers to discover the affordability of RVing and learn about the RV lifestyle during exclusive sessions
• The show features the largest display of RV Park Model Trailers – some with roof top patios!
• Book your reservation with campgrounds and resort exhibitors located in Ontario, Quebec and PEI each offering a wide range of RV Camping options!
• Explore the huge Parts & Camping Accessory Superstore online operated by Great Canadian RV.
• Meet and listen to Harvest Hosts CEO Joel Hollard and learn all about camping at Vineyards, Farms and Golf Courses!
• Meet Michael McNaught, Founder and President of RVezy, a leading rental platform for Rv’ers as seen on Dragon’s Den!
• Introducing “4 Nuts in a Shell”, a family of 4 living Full Time in a RV! Kris has written “The Road To “PYHOOYA” and “PYHOOYA 365” currently on Amazon, which are aimed to help people better themselves and live happier, more productive lives. Come and find out why “nothing is an adventure without a few nuts!”
• Listen to RV Industry expert Mark Lucas from RVillage, the internet’ largest & most active social network of RV’ers, RV enthusiasts, RV Dreamers and nomadic travellers. With nearly 400,000 members, find out why you’ll never be alone again on the road!
• Learn from industry professionals during a series of exclusive seminars including RV 101 for Beginners, RV Maintenance and Towing Hints from experts.
• Are you a photo fanatic? Come meet Robert Fisher, an award winning photographer and journalist who will be sharing his breathtaking pictures of the Canadian landscape taken during a RV trip in 2020 with you!
• Entering the RV Lifestyle for the first time can be a daunting task for any RV newbie. Meet Carlos Costa & Ellen Walker-White from the Ontario RV Owners (ORVO) Canada Facebook Group. With over 10,000 members, the group exchanges info, tips and recommendations. A must hear for any RV’er!
• Buy an RV at the show and enter a draw to have your payments paid for 12 months up to $5000!
• Shannon O’Callaghan, CRVA’s Show Director will be on The Big RV Show Live running throughout the virtual show with interviews, plant tours and lots of surprises!
• Enter to win great prizes including:
o Win a 7 Day Motor Home Rental, including 700 Kilometers, a $150 Gas Card and a $100 Visa Card courtesy of Motor Home Travel Canada
• Draw prizes include a My Custom Sports Chair, 2 Camping Passes to Havelock Jamboree Country Music Festival, Coleman Canada Camping Gear Qwick Wick Fire Starter Buckets and more!Show Hours:
Thursday 10-7
Friday 10-7
Saturday 10-7
Sunday 10-5
Register for free at www.thebigrvshow.ca
