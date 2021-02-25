Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road striping contracts awarded in latest WVDOH contract awards

Bids were accepted and contracts awarded on Feb. 18, 2021.

District 6 Oglesby Construction Inc. was the low bidder for road striping projects with a bid of $1,165,375.

District 7 The Aero-Mark Company, LLC was the low bidder for road striping projects with a bid of $1,393,509.04.

District 8 Oglesby Construction Inc. was the low bidder for road striping projects with a bid of $1,099,400.

District 9 The Aero-Mark Company, LLC was the low bidder for road striping projects with a bid of $1,511,619.92.

District 10 Oglesby Construction Inc. was the low bidder for road striping projects with a bid of $1,548,425.

Contracts for striping in Districts 1 through 5 were awarded in January.

Additional Project Contracts Reglas Painting Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project on the Hushers Run Bridge in Ritchie County with a bid of $994,200.

Specialty Groups Inc. was the low bidder on a project for Mt. Lookout intersection warning signs with a bid of $39,676.

Reglas Painting Company Inc. also was the low bidder for a project on the 27th Street Bridge in Ohio County with a low bid of $678,782.45.

Turman Morton Inc. was the low bidder for an ADA project on Guyandotte Avenue in Mercer and Wyoming counties with a bid of $783,809.

McClanahan Construction Company LLC was the low bidder on an ADA project in Huttonsville and Beverly in Randolph County with a bid of $344,277.

Specialty Groups Inc. was the low bidder on a West Huntington Signal Renovation project in Wayne County, with a bid of $1,915,021.

Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Company was the low bidder for the replacement of the Bear Rock Junction Bridge in Ohio County, with a bid of $897,193.20.

Triton Construction Inc. was the low bidder on the Baisden Family Memorial Bridge project in Mingo County with a low bid of $1,991,500.

Belt Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project from Rada to Junction in Hampshire County with a low bid of $649,443.40.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project from Crow to Grandview Road in Raleigh County with a low bid of $782,078.36.

WVDOH continues to hold bid lettings and contract awards remotely to move projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19.​

