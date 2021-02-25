Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,911 in the last 365 days.

Single Lane Restrictions on I-70 Westbound Beginning Monday, March 1

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, there will be single lane restrictions on I-70 Westbound from approximately the Route 40 on-ramp to just past the US-250 Southbound off-ramp. These single lane restrictions will begin at 7 a.m. and continue through all hours for approximately five months. 

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

You just read:

Single Lane Restrictions on I-70 Westbound Beginning Monday, March 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.