European Renewable Energy Developer raised USD $575M from Global Private Equity Partners for distributed power projects.
The Renewable Energy Developer manages energy efficiency and storage technologies raised USD $575 M to finance the construction of four virtual power plantNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European based Renewable Energy Developer has raised USD $575 Million from Global Private Equity Partners for distributed power projects in three (3) Countries.
The Renewable Energy Developer manages renewable energy, energy efficiency and storage technologies, has raised USD $575 Million to finance the construction of four virtual power plants representing a massive amount of energy storage capacity paired with solar power generation.
It is a sign of the distributed nature of renewable energy development and a transition from large-scale power generation projects feeding into utility grids at their edge to smaller, point solutions distributed at the actual points of consumption.
The project will pair 200 megawatt hours of distributed energy storage with 100 megawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity, the company said.
European based Renewable Energy Developer was commissioned by utility companies across three (3) Countries to establish the dispatchable energy storage capacity, which will be made available through the construction and aggregation of approximately 14,000 solar energy generation and storage systems.
The goal is to make local grids more efficient.
Global Private Equity Partners will support the development of power projects like the combined solar and battery agreement Worldwide, as well as any future Renewable Energy Storage projects.
Over the next 20 years, Renewable Energy Developer is targeting the development of over 3,000 gigawatt hours of clean solar energy production, with customers storing 1,000 gigawatt hours for later use, and dispatching 200 gigawatt hours of this stored energy back to the utility grid.
It has the potential to create a more resilient grid less susceptible to the power outages and blackouts.
“Utilities are increasingly looking to distributed energy resources as valuable ‘grid edge’ assets,” said the CEO of the Renewable Energy Developer, in a statement. “By networking these customers into virtual power plants, the Renewable Energy Developer is able to bring down the cost of ownership for its customers and help utilities manage demand across their electric grids,” said the CEO. “By receiving GridRevenue from the Renewable Energy Developer, customers participating in our VPP programs pay less for their solar energy generation and storage systems, while potentially reducing the risk of a local power outage, and keeping their homes and businesses securely powered through any outages.”
The Renewable Energy Developer is also giving customers a way to finance their energy systems through the Renewable Energy Developer.
It is a win-win for the company, and customers.
The CEO of the Renewable Energy Developer said, “Global Private Equity Partners’ European Division was supporting our project from start to finish, we are very pleased with the service provided by Global Private Equity Partners”.
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100
PR Global Private Equity Partners
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Rob Goldstein
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
email us here