Global Private Equity Partners provides USD $273 Million Loan Package to Develop Waste-to-Energy Facility.
Asian based Waste-to-Energy Company has received a $273 Million concessional loan from Global Private Equity Partners to develop a Waste Treatment Facility.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Private Equity Partners provides USD $273 Million Loan Package to Develop Waste-to-Energy Facility.
Asian based Waste-to-Energy Company has received a $273 Million concessional loan from Global Private Equity Partners to develop a Waste Treatment Facility using waste-to-energy (WTE) technology and disposal infrastructure for the region.
The region suffers from severe environmental pollution and deteriorating livability due to inadequate collection and haphazard disposal of solid waste. Over 900 tons per day (tpd) of solid waste are generated in the area and dumped or burned at the 20-hectare dump site. Established in 1990, this dump site has no pollution control measures. The site contaminates the surrounding environment and is a public health and environmental hazard threatening fisheries and tourism.
“The project will significantly improve solid waste management through the provision of efficient and sustainable treatment and disposal infrastructure,” said the representative of the Waste-to-Energy Company. “The WTE facility will be a pivotal component of an integrated solid waste management system, which will improve public and environmental health, especially ocean health.”
The representative of the Waste-to-Energy Company further stated that “We could not have completed the project without the insight, 24/7 assistance and support we received from Global Private Equity Partners.”
The project will establish a WTE plant with a capacity of 500 tpd, 2 treatment lines of 250 tpd each, an 8-megawatt electricity surplus energy recovery facility, an air pollution control system, and a landfill for safe disposal of air pollution control residues and non-marketable incineration bottom ash. The WTE treatment process minimizes land requirements for waste disposal and produces renewable energy addressing the critical land and electricity constraints of developing small island countries.
All facilities will adopt disaster- and climate-resilient features to respond to future disaster and climate change threats, such as sea level rise. The WTE plant will be implemented through a design-build-operate modality with the private sector, with a 15-year operation and maintenance period.
The project will also strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Environment (MOE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to supervise WTE operations, enhance operation and maintenance cost recovery, and improve public awareness on sustainable waste management practices.
The Waste-to-Energy Company is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100
PR Global Private Equity Partners
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Rob Goldstein
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
