European based Company raises USD $170 Million for energy storage from Global Private Equity Partners.
The Energy Company has raised USD $170 Million to potentially list its energy storage in the Stock Exchange and to finance future acquisitions.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European based Company raises USD $170 Million for energy storage from Global Private Equity Partners.
The Energy Company has raised USD $170 Million to potentially list its energy storage in the Stock Exchange and to finance future acquisitions.
The net proceeds from the financing are to be used to acquire 70MW of operational batteries, previously developed by the Company’s New Energy Division.
It will then set out to invest in an exclusive portfolio of projects, which last month consisted of 132MW combined capacity across four projects, ranging from 5MW to 49MW, however this has since risen to 182MW.
Chairman of the Energy Storage Company said: "We now have a strong platform from which to grow the fund and are very excited to commence investing in energy storage systems. From day one, the company will be 58% invested in revenue-generating assets, and an exclusive pipeline lies beyond that.
However, the Chairman of the Energy Storage Company added: “We will use the placing program to raise further funds from Global Private Equity Partners for the acquisition of the other pipeline assets and are committed to building a substantial fund in this fast-growing sector.”
Around half of the Loan Proceeds have already been invested across two operations assets with 8MW of installed capacity and two shovel-ready projects totaling with 19MW.
The Energy Storage Company also provided an update on its pipeline, with exclusivity over a 30MW battery in the European markets as well as projects in Belgium (25MW) and Germany (11MW). It also has an additional pipeline of over 121MW in the UK in mind, as well as a 30MW project in the US.
“This has been an exciting time for Global Private Equity Partners in assisting our client’s potential stock listing and successfully providing loan proceeds to meet the demand of our client”, said the Investment Manager of Global Private Equity Partners.
“We are keen to continue this rapid progress, increasing the scale and diversification of the committed proceeds of the company and its asset base. We continue to negotiate with multiple partners for a significant number of projects under exclusivity that we look forward to funding through Global Private Equity Partners.”
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100
PR Global Private Equity Partners
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Rob Goldstein
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
email us here