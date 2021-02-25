Expedition Communications Doubles Rapid Deployable Satellite Business

.75cm_Ka-Band_Drive-Away System Expedition Communications Logo

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented year of challenges and unknowns, Expedition Communications doubled the size of their Rapid Deployable Satellite line of business. The deployable satellite systems and priority internet plans offer robust Comms-on-the-Pause and fixed solutions for First Responders, Municipalities, and Enterprises that need reliable field and back-up communications solutions.

“In 2020, the increase in public safety needs, mobile health clinics, and the overall need for emergency communications readiness, really hit the fast button on the Rapid Deployable Satellite side of the business,” shared Jerry Creekbaum, CTO at Expedition Communications.

As an end-to-end telecommunications provider, Expedition Communications has experience in cross-industry collaboration with many providers of services and manufacturers of equipment, including Viasat, C-Com Satellite Systems, AVL, and Rescue42 to name a few. The constant collaboration breeds increased innovation and versatility in the system designs that are currently deployed.

“The most notable growth that we saw in 2020 was within the First Responder and Municipality sectors. COVID-19 put emergency preparedness front and center. With the advent of our First Responder-centric data plans that were built utilizing Viasat technology and our reliably built Satcom systems at accessible price points, it seemed to make it an easy and prudent decision for our clients to make.”

The company says that one major selling point of their Rapid Deployable Satellite line is that they offer reliable alternatives to LTE and hardwired cable solutions. This is because the satellite systems are completely free of terrestrial infrastructure, making them perfect to meet emergency response needs.

The satellite systems vary in configurations that include Drive-Away, Fly-Away, and Fixed Semi-Permanent options. Each order is then customized to the unique needs of the client – all the way from the bandwidth and technology to the on-going maintenance. These systems ensure that First Responders, Municipalities, and Enterprises all have a communications system that is ready to go on-demand.

To socialize the availability of these systems, the company has just launched a new section of their website that makes it easier to access information on these products.

