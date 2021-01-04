Expedition Communications Supports Broadcasters with C-Band Transition

C-Band Transition Satellite Repointing Expedition Communications Logo

C-Band frequency transition needs are here. Expedition Communications responds with end-to-end solutions.

The acceleration of 5G and the transition of C-Band spectrum is complex. We’re positioned to provide end-to-end satellite solutions for broadcasters and media entities of all sizes.” — Jerry Creekbaum, CTO, Expedition Communications

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FCC’s C-Band transition to make room for 5G is underway – the C-Band alliance is estimating over 175k systems will be impacted affecting countless broadcasters and telecommunications providers. Expedition Communications offers transition services to migrate and update satellite antennas, filters, LNB’s, IRDs, and other necessary components.

The FCC requires that all broadcasters (TV and radio) transition to the allotted 200MHz of C-Band and require that transition to be completed by December 2023. For smaller user groups, this might be a simple task but for large broadcast entities, a transition like this will require a full-scale team. With the possibility of disruption of video and radio services to millions of Americans at risk, having a trusted vendor is of the utmost importance.

"The accelerated prioritization of 5G and the need to transition C-Band spectrum is complex and unique for our time. Fleet operators and users of C-Band spectrum need to move quickly and confidently to make smooth transitions and avoid service disruptions. That's where Expedition Communications can help. We're experts in end-to-end satellite solutions and are experienced in working with broadcasters and media entities of all sizes," said Jerry Creekbaum, CTO of Expedition Communications.

End-to-end outsourced transition services include:

• Nationwide team of certified satellite engineers

• Site Surveys and Inspections

• Interference solutions with 5G Interference PLL LNB’s and 5G Bandpass filters

• Satellite System Refresh and Upgrades

• Technical Support

• Repeak/Repoint Services

• On-going Maintenance Services

• Preventive Maintenance Services

• 24/7 Network Operations Centers (NOCs)

Satellite fleet operators such as Intelsat and SES have already announced their transition plans and the launches of numerous additional satellites to accommodate the moves. Now is the time for broadcasters to team up with an experienced vendor to assess their needs and develop timelines.

Companies interested in more information are urged to call +1 877-410-8101 or +1 760-827-5574 or visit www.expeditioncommunications.com.