Expedition Communications Helps Businesses Prepare for Most Active Hurricane Season Ever Predicted

The Most Active Hurricane Season in History Means Businesses in the Caribbean Need Connectivity Solutions. Expedition Communications Responds with Options.

Satellite as a backup solution is imperative. Satellite communications enable a diverse solution that keeps customers connected when cell towers & cable lines are out.” — Dean Eldridge, CEO of Expedition Communications

SAN JUAN, PR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedition Communications urges businesses to reach out to them as soon as possible to secure back-up communications systems including high-speed internet. This is due to recent news from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They have re-forecasted that the 2020 hurricane season to an astonishing figure – an expected 25 named storms for the season.

After Hurricane Maria, 90% of cell phone towers were knocked out, making it hard for people to connect with anyone. FEMA brought in satellite phones to help fill gaps and allow first responders to better communicate. This is because, in hurricane-prone regions, satellite is the most versatile backup option that businesses and government agencies can have on hand.

“Satellite as a backup solution, in regions like the Caribbean, is imperative. The technology and the equipment used in satellite communications enable a more diverse solution that can keep customers connected when cell towers and cable lines get knocked out. Some satellite antennas are built to withstand high-force winds, whereas towers and phone lines might not be. Also, the connectivity for communications happens off-island and above the storms,” said Dean Eldridge, CEO of Expedition Communications.

We asked Mr. Eldridge if COVID-19 will impact a business's ability to install satellite as a back-up solution. He responded with,

“With COVID-19 we’ve seen a shift in more people working from home. We’ve responded by working with folks to secure business internet solutions in their new home-office setting or a traditional place of business.”

Online communication needs have skyrocketed due to the impact of COVID-19. When those online systems go out, little will be left to support local businesses and residents. That’s why Expedition Communications will waive installation fees for satellite business internet in August – offering a savings of nearly $400.

All businesses, home offices, government agencies, and non-profits are urged to contact Expedition Communications immediately at 1-877-410-8101 x 2024 or at www.expeditioncommunications.com.

Expedition Communications is a global telecommunications solutions provider. The company specializes in designing and streamlining satellite-based communication solutions that power the daily flow of information for small to enterprise-sized businesses and government agencies. Since inception in 2008, the company has partnered with a wide range of clients across many verticals, including but not limited to retail, pharmaceutical, IT, government, oil & gas, and many others.

