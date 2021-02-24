Bangor High School Students Record Themselves Reading Aloud for Elementary School Remote Learners

Thank you to the Bangor High School students for sharing the love of reading with younger students!
Information for this article was provided by the Bangor School Department as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea, email it to Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.
