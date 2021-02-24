Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of 19th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the 4300 block of 19th Place, Northeast..

At approximately 1:36 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took property from the victim and fled the scene. The suspects then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases.

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Jahari Garrett, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.