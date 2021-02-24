Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Frederick Douglass Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 4:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim, in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and shot at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/VI97HT-zJSI

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.