MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

February 15, 2021 to February 22, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 15, 2021, through Monday, February 22, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 38 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

A Marlin bolt action rifle, A J.C. Higgins bolt action rifle, and a Crosman Arms bolt action rifle were recovered in the 2700 block of 31st Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-020-708

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old DeJuan Blakney, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Talib Kingwood, of Southeast, D.C., and 43-year-old Christopher Prince, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Leaving After Colliding, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-020-783

A Glock 27 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Treyvon Shawn Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-020-830

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-020-883

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-012-043

A Marksman 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Bayeena Dailey, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-021-075

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

A Glock 27 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 54th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Calvin Jeffrey Reid, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Failure to Register Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-299

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old David Payton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-336

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antonio Talee’ Overton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-365

A Spikes Tactical ST15 5.56 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-021-383

A Heckler & Koch .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Andre Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 38-year-old Derrick Cox, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-384

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Davon Harper, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-403

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Thomas Malik Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-434

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Allen Martin, of Suitland, MD, 18-year-old Irving Andrade, of Riverdale, MD, and 21-year-old A-mar Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-021-475

Thursday, February 18, 2021

A Rohm RG10S .22 caliber revolver was located in the 400 block of Oneida Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-021-640

A BB gun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old John Michael Richmond, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-021-746

Friday, February 19, 2021

An Umarex APX Beretta BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-022-117

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Bates Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-yead Vincent Cherry, of Alexandria, VA, for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. CCN: 21-022-160

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tyrique Franklin, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-022-163

A Tamer SB1 shotgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. The following person arrested: 66-year-old John Michael Woods, of Silver Spring, MD, for Murder I, Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Rifle or a Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-022-203

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-022-211

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-022-272

A Baikal 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Eulalio Duke Corbette, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threat to Kidnap or injure a Person. CCN: 21-022-274

Saturday, February 20, 2021

A Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-022-500

A Weihrauch .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 34th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Clarence Thomas Watts, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. CCN: 21-022-587

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Christian Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-022-681

Sunday, February 21, 2021