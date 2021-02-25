AODocs Collaborates with Maven Wave and LumApps on “Google Workspace for the Way You Work” Webinar
AODocs, Maven Wave, & LumApps join with Google to demonstrate how re-platforming from SharePoint adds workforce automation functionality within Google Workspace
AODocs (provides) the business process and document control platform (companies) need, allowing these companies to bring all their users and content, even the most sensitive part, to Google Workspace.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AODocs, the only business process platform tightly integrated with Google Workspace, along with fellow Google Cloud Partners Maven Wave and LumApps, today announced their participation in the upcoming webinar, “Google Workspace for the Way You Work: Replatforming SharePoint,” which will be taking place on Wednesday, March 10, at 1 PM EST.
— Stéphan Donzé, CEO AODocs
Maven Wave, an Atos company, helps the world’s largest enterprises best transition to the Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) platform. Significant gains to productivity and efficiency are realized for these customers when AODocs is deployed to improve business processes. Maven Wave and AODocs teams partner to enhance the digital transformation journey by improving enterprise workflows and by better organizing and securing business documents and assets.
SharePoint environments often suffer from outdated, disparate, and disorganized deployments. This creates confusion and frustration for team members, as well as reduced efficiencies, causing headaches for business leaders once these conditions are exposed. As this is an especially acute problem for midsize and larger organizations (5,000+ employees), IT staff supporting such environments are encouraged to attend.
The webinar features John MacDonald, North American Practice Director, Productivity & Collaboration, Google Cloud.
Mr. MacDonald will be joined by Stéphan Donzé, CEO of AODocs; Derrick Nadonga, Principal Solutions Engineer, Maven Wave; and Joey Levi, Director Pre-Sales North America, LumApps.
"Many companies want to adopt Google Workspace to transform the way their employees collaborate, but they are concerned about the workflows and business documents, oftentimes mission-critical or required for compliance, that they have in SharePoint or other legacy systems", says Donzé, "AODocs addresses these concerns by providing the business process and document control platform they need, allowing these companies to bring all their users and content, even the most sensitive part, to Google Workspace."
Discussion in the webinar will center on the following topics:
Common myths about SharePoint
Addressing the total cost of SharePoint
Intranet and content solutions for Google Workspace
SharePoint to Google Workspace migration customer stories
“We’ve helped hundreds of large enterprises streamline clunky, inefficient workflows and unleash their team’s true potential with Google Workspace,” said Derrick Nadonga, Principal Solutions Engineer at Maven Wave. “We’re looking forward to relaying actionable insights from those deployments.”
“LumApps digital workplace platform combined with Google Workspace allows all employees to be more productive, access to relevant information and support business challenges in their daily jobs”, says Joey Levi, Director Pre-sales North America for LumApps.
To secure a seat for the webinar, please visit the webinar registration page: https://www.mavenwave.com/event/webinar-google-workspace-way-work-replatforming-sharepoint/
About AODocs
AODocs is the only business process platform tightly integrated with Google Drive’s collaborative, user experience-focused platform, allowing organizations in all industries to easily implement their business-critical processes, control their documents, and meet compliance requirements without burdening users. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans with decades of experience at organizations including Exalead, Actelion, and Logica. Built to automate business workflows in full compliance with various regulations, AODocs’ patented content services platform is a Google Recommended Partner Solution for Google Workspace. For more information, visit AODocs.com or follow @AODocs on Twitter.
About Maven Wave
Maven Wave, an Atos company, helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you’d expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave’s digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com and watch our overview video here.
About LumApps
LumApps aligns the modern enterprise workforce through better communication, engagement, organization and work. The company’s leading intranet and employee experience platform intelligently connects people, information, applications and productivity suites such as Google Workspace to deepen business relationships and grow institutional knowledge and productivity. Available across devices and languages, LumApps is an open and extensible platform built for enterprise-scale and flexibility. LumApps is counted on by over four million users spanning the world’s top enterprises, from Airbus to Zendesk. Great work begins at LumApps.com.
Contacts:
For Maven Wave
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19
jsa_mavenwave@jsa.net
For LumApps
Justine Guers
media@lumapps.com
Bill Sengstacken
AODocs
+1 404-593-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn