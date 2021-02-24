North East Barrack January 2021 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 923 traffic stops in January 2021, with 14 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for January:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(North East)
|Robert Michael Swag
|50
|Clifton Heights
|PA
|(Port Deposit)
|David Baird
|56
|Darlington
|MD
|(North East)
|Jay Jordan Mills
|31
|North East
|MD
|(North East)
|Robert Lee McDaniel Jr
|39
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(North East)
|David Israel Woodworth
|27
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(North East)
|Daniel Williams Clites 4th
|18
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Andrew Daniel Baker
|26
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Tyler Richard Creswell
|29
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Damon Michael Rogers Jr
|19
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Ronald Anthony Ferrini Jr
|32
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Steven Daniel Baker
|29
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Brian Alan Gordon
|41
|Newark
|DE
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.