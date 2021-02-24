North East Barrack January 2021 DUI Arrest

February 24, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 923 traffic stops in January 2021, with 14 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for January:

Location Name Age City State (North East) Robert Michael Swag 50 Clifton Heights PA (Port Deposit) David Baird 56 Darlington MD (North East) Jay Jordan Mills 31 North East MD (North East) Robert Lee McDaniel Jr 39 Port Deposit MD (North East) David Israel Woodworth 27 Port Deposit MD (North East) Daniel Williams Clites 4th 18 Elkton MD (North East) Andrew Daniel Baker 26 Elkton MD (Elkton) Tyler Richard Creswell 29 Elkton MD (Elkton) Damon Michael Rogers Jr 19 Elkton MD (North East) Ronald Anthony Ferrini Jr 32 Elkton MD (North East) Steven Daniel Baker 29 North East MD (Elkton) Brian Alan Gordon 41 Newark DE

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.