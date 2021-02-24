COVID-19 Daily Update 2-23-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 23, 2021, there have been 2,127,566 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 130,139 total cases and 2,274 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Randolph County, a 59-year old male from Lewis County, a 75-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Lewis County, a 103-year old male from Mercer County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, and a 70-year old female from Mingo County.

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,176), Berkeley (9,596), Boone (1,549), Braxton (773), Brooke (2,002), Cabell (7,719), Calhoun (223), Clay (370), Doddridge (465), Fayette (2,616), Gilmer (705), Grant (1,052), Greenbrier (2,380), Hampshire (1,504), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,809), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,585), Kanawha (11,920), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,667), Marion (3,622), Marshall (2,987), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,341), Mercer (4,175), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,104), Monongalia (7,815), Monroe (937), Morgan (925), Nicholas (1,164), Ohio (3,603), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,519), Putnam (4,165), Raleigh (4,605), Randolph (2,371), Ritchie (613), Roane (491), Summers (700), Taylor (1,074), Tucker (496), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,658), Wayne (2,585), Webster (296), Wetzel (1,068), Wirt (349), Wood (6,978), Wyoming (1,731).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Harrison County in this report.