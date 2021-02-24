Gov. Henry McMaster to Visit Nephron Pharmaceuticals’ Vaccination Site

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will visit Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Dominion Energy’s vaccination site tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, at 11:00 AM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation CEO Lou Kennedy, Dominion Energy South Carolina president of Electric Operations Keller Kissam

WHAT: Vaccination site visit

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Dominion Energy property, 12th Street Extension directly off of Interstate 77 exit 2, West Columbia, S.C. Signs will direct drivers toward the vaccination site.

Note: Members of the media should park at Steamboat Run, off of 12th Street Extension. A press holding area will be located on Fridays Ferry. A map of the site can be found here.

