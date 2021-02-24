Capitol Creek Estate in Snowmass, CO to be sold at March 15th Online Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe, luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to offer the chance to bid your price and own an off the grid luxury estate! For lovers of Colorado’s majestic mountain scenery, wildlife and recreation, this 4-bedroom estate on 100± acres in Old Snowmass on East Sopris Creek, is an opportunity not to be missed. Appraised for $3,869,000 and now selling at auction with a starting bid of only $1.5M, this is a tremendous buying opportunity with bidding beginning on Monday, March 15th at 9:00am MST.
Luxury, comfort and Colorado tranquility co-exist in this home. Tucked away between tall evergreens and gorgeous snow capped mountains sits this gated estate. Experience independent, off-grid living offering proximity, privacy, and all of the luxurious comforts one would expect, located in world-renowned Snowmass, CO.
Meticulously-built, this residence’s design features solid construction with stone exterior and an abundance of natural light throughout. Designed for refined living and entertaining, the main level offers grand spacious living areas with soaring 35-foot ceilings and unobstructed picture window views. The home is filled with luxurious features including a double-sided boulder fireplace, wine cellar, media/game room, separate bar area, commercial grade kitchen, butler's pantries, elevator access to all three floors, three-car garage, and numerous wrap around porches. The master retreat has dual bathrooms, dual closets, dual offices, steam-room, heated floors, and much more.
This home is truly a showcase for what the area has to offer. East Sopris Creek runs through the property providing abundant wildlife, and some of the best hunting and outdoor pursuits in Colorado! With world-class snowmobiling, four-wheeling, horseback riding, cross country skiing, hiking, biking, or simply enjoying East Sopris Creek outside your back door, the land lives like your own private park. Sited on one of the finest 100-acre parcels in Colorado and backing up to millions of acres of national forest, the estate offers panoramic views of Mt. Sopris and unspoiled natural beauty.
Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe, feels that this home's privacy, exceptional amenities, and breathtaking views make this one of the area's rarest offerings. “A property that offers this level of privacy and amenities, both indoor and outdoor, makes it truly unique. Those who want to own generous a scenic slice of the gorgeous Colorado mountains won't want to miss this outstanding opportunity.”
After partnering with Interluxe for many auctions in the past, Ted Steers and Gil Fancher of Vail Real Estate Center decided to team up again for another successful sale. They chose to work with Interluxe after being involved in previous successful sales utilizing the platform and because of their 20 years of history of selling luxury homes in the Vail Valley. “They have produced a lot of happy sellers and buyers in Colorado and elsewhere, and that’s what I want for our clients. We’re excited to partner with them again.” said Ted Steers of Vail Real Estate Center.
Despite the current conditions of the COVID-19 world, online auctions mean luxury transactions can carry on as usual. “Since our inception, Interluxe has centered our model on offering clients a streamlined and virtual approach to buying and selling luxury property” said Scott Kirk, Interluxe President. “Tour in-person or virtually and all bidding takes place online. With all inspections and due diligence provided in advance of the sale, there’s no better or safer way to buy.”
Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property on Fri. March 12th (11AM-3PM) Sat. March 13th (11AM-3PM) & Sun. March 14th (1PM-4PM) . To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12527. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
