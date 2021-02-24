Rutland Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B400688
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 23, 2021 at approximately 0216 hours
LOCATION: Sandri Sunoco, Rutland Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 23, 2021, at approximately 0216 hours, Troopers responded to an active burglary alarm at the Sandri Sunoco store in Rutland Town, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a shattered front door with numerous items missing from the store. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jakubowski at (802) 773-9101 or eric.jakubowski@vermont.gov.
Attached are several pictures of the offenders. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Vermont State Police at http://www.vtips.info