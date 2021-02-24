Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS INCIDENT

 

 

 

CASE#: 21B400688

 

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

 

STATION: VSP - Rutland                  

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: February 23, 2021 at approximately 0216 hours

 

LOCATION:  Sandri Sunoco, Rutland Town, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 0216 hours, Troopers responded to an active burglary alarm at the Sandri Sunoco store in Rutland Town, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a shattered front door with numerous items missing from the store.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jakubowski at (802) 773-9101 or eric.jakubowski@vermont.gov.

 

Attached are several pictures of the offenders. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Vermont State Police at http://www.vtips.info

 

 

 

 

