Rutland Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B400688

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 23, 2021 at approximately 0216 hours

LOCATION: Sandri Sunoco, Rutland Town, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 0216 hours, Troopers responded to an active burglary alarm at the Sandri Sunoco store in Rutland Town, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a shattered front door with numerous items missing from the store. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jakubowski at (802) 773-9101 or eric.jakubowski@vermont.gov.

Attached are several pictures of the offenders. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Vermont State Police at http://www.vtips.info