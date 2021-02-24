Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1, Resisting Arrest +

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sullivan, Trooper Zink, Trooper Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 at 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police

Officer (x3), Impeding a Police Officer, and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher Campbell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 23, 2021 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers

from the Shaftsbury Barracks were investigating a separate incident when they

observed a vehicle on Tinkham Road in the Town of Shaftsbury drive off of the

roadway. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Campbell (41)

of Shaftsbury, VT. Campbell was able to free his vehicle and pull into a nearby

driveway when the vehicle exited the driveway and struck a tree. While speaking

with Campbell, Troopers detected signs of impairment and he was subsequently

placed under arrest for driving under the influence. While attempting to take

Campbell into custody he physically resisted Troopers' efforts, attempted to

disarm a Trooper of their Taser and assaulted them. After a brief struggle,

Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for

processing.

A judge was contacted and ordered Campbell held on $10,000. Campbell was lodged

at the Southern State Correctional Center and is expected to be arraigned on the

above charges on 2/24/21 at 1230 hours at the Bennington County Superior

Court-Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.