Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,217 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1, Resisting Arrest +

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B300491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sullivan, Trooper Zink, Trooper Silva          

                 

STATION: Shaftsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 at 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police

Officer (x3), Impeding a Police Officer, and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher Campbell                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 23, 2021 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers

from the Shaftsbury Barracks were investigating a separate incident when they

observed a vehicle on Tinkham Road in the Town of Shaftsbury drive off of the

roadway. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Campbell (41)

of Shaftsbury, VT. Campbell was able to free his vehicle and pull into a nearby

driveway when the vehicle exited the driveway and struck a tree. While speaking

with Campbell, Troopers detected signs of impairment and he was subsequently

placed under arrest for driving under the influence. While attempting to take

Campbell into custody he physically resisted Troopers' efforts, attempted to

disarm a Trooper of their Taser and assaulted them. After a brief struggle,

Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for

processing.

A judge was contacted and ordered Campbell held on $10,000. Campbell was lodged

at the Southern State Correctional Center and is expected to be arraigned on the

above charges on 2/24/21 at 1230 hours at the Bennington County Superior

Court-Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/21 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1, Resisting Arrest +

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.