Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1, Resisting Arrest +

CASE#: 21B300491
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sullivan, Trooper Zink, Trooper Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 at 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police
Officer (x3), Impeding a Police Officer, and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Christopher Campbell
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 23, 2021 at approximately 1530 hours, Troopers
from the Shaftsbury Barracks were investigating a separate incident when they
observed a vehicle on Tinkham Road in the Town of Shaftsbury drive off of the
roadway. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Campbell (41)
of Shaftsbury, VT. Campbell was able to free his vehicle and pull into a nearby
driveway when the vehicle exited the driveway and struck a tree. While speaking
with Campbell, Troopers detected signs of impairment and he was subsequently
placed under arrest for driving under the influence. While attempting to take
Campbell into custody he physically resisted Troopers' efforts, attempted to
disarm a Trooper of their Taser and assaulted them. After a brief struggle,
Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for
processing.
A judge was contacted and ordered Campbell held on $10,000. Campbell was lodged
at the Southern State Correctional Center and is expected to be arraigned on the
above charges on 2/24/21 at 1230 hours at the Bennington County Superior
Court-Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
