Westminster Barracks / Public Assistance and Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: Multiple

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 to 02/24/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Towns of Dummerston and Newfane.

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, (Larceny from a vehicle).

 

ACCUSED:  UNK                                             

 

VICTIM: Vermont Residents (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Beginning on 02/20/2021, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks have received multiple complaints from residents in various towns of Windham County that their vehicle(s) were rifled though, and in some instances personal belongings were stolen. The Vermont State Police is reminding Vermonters to lock their vehicle and, remove any valuables from your vehicle. If you or anyone you know has information pertaining to this investigation please contact Trooper Eric Acevedo at the VSP-Westminster by calling 802-722-4600/email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, please consider providing your information to https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:  N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Eric Acevedo

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

eric.acevedo@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

