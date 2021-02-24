Westminster Barracks / Public Assistance and Information
VSP News Release
CASE#: Multiple
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 to 02/24/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: The Towns of Dummerston and Newfane.
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, (Larceny from a vehicle).
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Beginning on 02/20/2021, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks have received multiple complaints from residents in various towns of Windham County that their vehicle(s) were rifled though, and in some instances personal belongings were stolen. The Vermont State Police is reminding Vermonters to lock their vehicle and, remove any valuables from your vehicle. If you or anyone you know has information pertaining to this investigation please contact Trooper Eric Acevedo at the VSP-Westminster by calling 802-722-4600/email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, please consider providing your information to https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
