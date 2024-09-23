Submit Release
RE: ROAD CLOSURE - 877 US ROUTE 2W DANVILLE

Update –

 

Roadway back open.

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, September 22, 2024 10:35 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - 877 US ROUTE 2W DANVILLE

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

 

877 Us Route 2W in Danville is down to one lane due to a truck fire.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

