Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/22/24 1756
INCIDENT LOCATION: 483 Main Street, Derby Center
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS
ACCUSED: Shawn Turnbaugh
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/22/24 at approximately 1756 hours Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a crash where an individual, later identified as Turnbaugh (37), had left the scene. Upon arrival Troopers learned that Turnbaugh had not left the scene however, investigation revealed that Turnbaugh was violating active Conditions of Release and had driven with a criminally suspended license. Turnbaugh was taken int custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby. Turnbaugh was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Orleans County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 9/23/24 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/24
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
