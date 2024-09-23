Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,402 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally                           

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/22/24 1756

INCIDENT LOCATION: 483 Main Street, Derby Center

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Turnbaugh

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/22/24 at approximately 1756 hours Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a crash where an individual, later identified as Turnbaugh (37), had left the scene. Upon arrival Troopers learned that Turnbaugh had not left the scene however, investigation revealed that Turnbaugh was violating active Conditions of Release and had driven with a criminally suspended license. Turnbaugh was taken int custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby. Turnbaugh was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Orleans County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 9/23/24 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/24           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  NO   

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more