Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS

CASE#: 24A4004952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/22/24 1756

INCIDENT LOCATION: 483 Main Street, Derby Center

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions X3 and DLS

ACCUSED: Shawn Turnbaugh

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/22/24 at approximately 1756 hours Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a crash where an individual, later identified as Turnbaugh (37), had left the scene. Upon arrival Troopers learned that Turnbaugh had not left the scene however, investigation revealed that Turnbaugh was violating active Conditions of Release and had driven with a criminally suspended license. Turnbaugh was taken int custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby. Turnbaugh was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Orleans County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 9/23/24 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/24

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

