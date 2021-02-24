Lander Main Street concrete repair/pavement overlay public meeting is March 3

Citizens and business owners are invited to a Wednesday, March 3, public meeting regarding this year's $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project and US287 pavement overlay.

The 6 p.m. March 3 public meeting will be held at the Lander Community and Convention Center. Attendees will be socially distanced, and masks are required.

Written public comments are due by Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and may be emailed to cody.beers@wyo.gov, or mailed to WYDOT, PO Box 1784, Riverton, WY 82501.

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

Project work is expected to begin about March 1, according to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith of Lander, "or as soon as the weather allows for prime contractor Mountain Construction of Lovell. The contractor's preliminary work schedule shows work mostly complete by the middle of July."

Weekly public work progress meetings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the southwest corner of the Main Street/2nd Street intersection in downtown Lander. Citizens and businesses are invited to attend the weekly work progress meetings.

"By contract, project work is required to be phased so that 2-way traffic is maintained on half of the roadway at all times," Smith said. "There will be some intersection disruptions and lane closures during this quick-moving project. A large percentage of the project includes pavement work (milling and a pavement overlay) between mileposts 10 (near US287's intersection with WY132) and 24.17 (Ft. Washakie)."

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151, or by email at erik.smith@wyo.gov

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.