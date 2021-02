Waltman Rest Area between Shoshoni and Casper has been closed, effectively immediately, following discovery of a water leak/waterline break outside of the facility.

"The rest area will remain closed until this issue is resolved," said WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Clint Huckfeldt of Thermopolis.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.