Commerce Hosts Virtual Public Hearing on Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Funds

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will hold a virtual public hearing via Zoom on Friday, March 12, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. regarding the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV2).

Please join the meeting through an electronic device by clicking on the following link: https://okcommerce.zoom.us/j/96982941777 or entering this meeting ID through a Zoom app: 969 8294 1777

Alternatively, the meeting may also be joined via phone by calling: 346-248-7799 and entering Meeting ID: 96982941777#

For additional online virtual public hearing access information and a copy of Oklahoma’s Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV2) Action Plan (available March 12, 2021), visit https://www.okcommerce.gov/reporting-compliance/cdbg-covid-19/.

Written and oral comments regarding the State CDBG-CV2 Plan will be accepted until Friday March 19, 2021. Questions regarding the CDBG-CV2 Public Hearing can be addressed to Kellon Dixon by phone at 405-215-5626 or by email at Kellon.Dixon@okcommerce.gov.

About CDBG-CV On January 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case in the United States of a coronavirus known by several names, including novel coronavirus, and SARS-CoV-2, and which causes the disease commonly referred to as COVID-19. On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (Public Law 116-136) (CARES Act). The CARES Act makes available $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. In the CARES Act and this notice, the term “coronavirus” means SARS-CoV-2 or another coronavirus with pandemic potential.

CDBG-CV grants are a flexible source of assistance for addressing the health and economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. These funds are intended to pay costs not covered by other forms of assistance and specifically benefit persons of low and moderate income for cost incurred on or after January 21, 2020. The Federal Register further details the rules, waivers and alternative requirements for CDBG-CV (Vol. 85, No.162, 51459).

Under the second-round allocation there is $10,856,431 available in CDBG-CV2 funds. The primary National Objective of the CDBG-CV Program is to meet the Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) national objective. The use of the “benefit to low and moderate income persons” CDBG-CV National Objective is considered a funding priority under the State’s CDBG-CV Program and is treated as such under the State’s individual CDBG-CV set-asides document for the achievement of the low and moderate income National Objective as delineated in 24 CFR §570.483 (Criteria for National Objectives). The purpose of CDBG-CV funding is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.