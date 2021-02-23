Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California Justices Predict Court Technology Changes Will Outlast Pandemic

Associate Justices Leondra Kruger and Martin Jenkins, speaking during a webinar hosted by the Black Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and the LA Law Library, said the state’s high court has adjusted well to oral arguments and conferences held remotely. And while trial courts have endured different challenges during lockdowns around the state, courts won’t be going back “in lockstep” to the way things were done, Jenkins said.

