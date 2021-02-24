Gov. Ivey announces grant to upgrade Courtland water lines

MONTGOMERY —Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to provide sufficient and clean water for residents in the town of Courtland by rehabilitating parts of a 90-year-old water system.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to replace water lines in the downtown area. The ARC grant will be combined with a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded in November 2020 by Gov. Ivey.

“Clean and plentiful drinking water is an essential that many people take for granted,” Gov. Ivey said. “Yet, when that supply becomes limited, you learn its importance in daily life. I am pleased to help residents in Courtland obtain the water they deserve.”

Residents report that the city water is not fit for consumption because of the old metal pipes, and that they often must buy bottled water for drinking. Low water pressure caused by insufficient sized water lines often means water use must be coordinated by users to not overburden the system.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers both the ARC and CDBG programs in Alabama.

“Combining ARC and CDBG funds, when possible, is a wise economical decision and helps grant recipients undertake and complete major projects,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be a partner in this project that will benefit residents in Courtland.”

Gov. Ivey notified Mayor Linda Peebles that the grant had been approved. The city is providing $17,500 in local funds for the project.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Lawrence County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

