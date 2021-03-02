Governor awards grant for Dallas County drug court program

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $50,000 grant to allow parents who have had drug-related issues to retain or regain custody of their children provided that they adhere to certain guidelines.

The grant would enable the Dallas County Family Drug Court to conduct screening and undertake other measures to ensure that people who have had substance abuse problems remain drug free as part of a requirement to keep their children at home with them.

“Children in most cases want to be in the home with their parents, and the Dallas County Family Drug Court is willing to make that happen under certain conditions,” Gov. Ivey said. “The rules in this program are fairly simple: If you wish to have children in your home, you must remain drug free.”

The Dallas County Drug Court program was created to allow people convicted of drug use or possession to fight their addictions as an alternative to incarceration.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey very much believes that children growing up in healthy homes are more likely to succeed in life,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This program allows parents an opportunity to turn their lives around and reestablish their families.”

ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

--30--

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley