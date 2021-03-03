Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist victims, prosecute abusers in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $204,000 to assist victims of domestic violence in north Alabama while ensuring that abusers are held accountable.

The grants are supporting efforts of law enforcement units in three counties that work to arrest and prosecute domestic violence and sexual assault suspects and assist victims.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault devastate the lives of victims and their families,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that offenders are arrested and brought to justice.”

The Talladega County Commission is using $55,000 to continue assisting the 29th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Crime Unit’s efforts in Talladega County. Matching funds of $18,333 will supplement the grant.

The Etowah County Commission is using $94,000 in funds to assist the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office in continuing the Domestic Violence Unit which investigates domestic violence and sexual assault complaints in the county. Matching funds of $31,333 will supplement the grant.

The Marshall County Commission is using funds of $55,000 to continue assisting its Domestic Violence Unit through the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office. The unit’s purpose is to prosecute domestic violence cases and to continue developing and implementing county-wide prosecution policies. Matching funds of $18,333 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are dedicated to helping law enforcement agencies continue their mission to increase community safety by making sure offenders are brought to justice,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

