Governor awards grant for training to help achieve safer communities

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $75,000 grant to help law enforcements officers, community leaders, educators and others reduce crime in their communities.

Auburn University Montgomery will use funds to conduct training on methods to reduce crime and make communities safer. Those who attend the training are expected to bring that information back to their communities and conduct their own mini-trainings and workshops.

“No community is immune from crime, but police, business owners and residents can take steps to discourage unlawful activity in their neighborhoods,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants and I commend those who attend this program and carry the message back to their communities.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey recognizes that we all want and deserve safe communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “This grant is a step toward achieving the objective of safe cities, neighborhoods and schools.”

Gov. Ivey notified Dr. Carl A. Stockton, AUM chancellor, that the grant had been approved.

ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

--30--

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley