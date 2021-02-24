Travel Information Center Lobbies Reopening to Public

AMARILLO – Slowly but surely, Travel Information Center (TIC) lobbies across the state of Texas are reopening, including the one located at 9700 E. I-40 (Exit 76/Airport Boulevard) in Amarillo, starting today – Tuesday, Feb. 23. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week – just in time for the Spring Break travel season.

Last March, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) made the decision to close all 12 Travel Information Center lobbies across the state on March 15, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As the threat of COVID-19 begins to subside in some areas, lobbies are reopening. For those that remain closed, the public is reminded that outside restrooms are open 24 hours a day and are cleaned regularly.

TxDOT’s TICs offer a variety of services for travelers:

TxDOT travel literature, including the Texas State Travel Guide, Texas Official Travel Map, Texas Public Campgrounds and Texas Events Calendar

Additional travel literature, including maps, pamphlets, booklets and brochures from local and statewide destinations, points of interest, special events, lodging and restaurants

Free wireless Internet access

Video theater for Texas attractions and destinations

24-hour security surveillance

24-hour restrooms

“Welcome to Texas” photo opportunities

Covered picnic tables and group facilities

In addition to the TICs, TxDOT currently has 76 Safety Rest Areas. They are an essential safety feature providing travelers a break from driving, ultimately reducing fatigue.

Travel information and road conditions are also available 24/7 at 1-800-452-9292 or DriveTexas™.