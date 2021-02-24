Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,223 in the last 365 days.

Travel Information Center Lobbies Reopening to Public

AMARILLO – Slowly but surely, Travel Information Center (TIC) lobbies across the state of Texas are reopening, including the one located at 9700 E. I-40 (Exit 76/Airport Boulevard) in Amarillo, starting today – Tuesday, Feb. 23. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week – just in time for the Spring Break travel season.

Last March, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) made the decision to close all 12 Travel Information Center lobbies across the state on March 15, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As the threat of COVID-19 begins to subside in some areas, lobbies are reopening. For those that remain closed, the public is reminded that outside restrooms are open 24 hours a day and are cleaned regularly.

TxDOT’s TICs offer a variety of services for travelers:

  • TxDOT travel literature, including the Texas State Travel Guide, Texas Official Travel Map, Texas Public Campgrounds and Texas Events Calendar
  • Additional travel literature, including maps, pamphlets, booklets and brochures from local and statewide destinations, points of interest, special events, lodging and restaurants
  • Free wireless Internet access
  • Video theater for Texas attractions and destinations
  • 24-hour security surveillance
  • 24-hour restrooms
  • “Welcome to Texas” photo opportunities
  • Covered picnic tables and group facilities

In addition to the TICs, TxDOT currently has 76 Safety Rest Areas. They are an essential safety feature providing travelers a break from driving, ultimately reducing fatigue.

Travel information and road conditions are also available 24/7 at 1-800-452-9292 or DriveTexas™.  

You just read:

Travel Information Center Lobbies Reopening to Public

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.