Gov. Spencer Cox names nominees to Utah boards and commissions

February 23, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2021) — Since January, Gov. Spencer Cox has made the following nominations to Utah boards and commissions:
Utah State Board of Education
State Charter School Board
Utah Permanent Community Impact Fund Board
Utah State Developmental Center Board
Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation
- Chris Wadell
- Jim Olsen
- Courtland Nelson
- Becky Kearns
Utah Arts Advisory Board
Digital Health Services Commission
- Chris Klomp
- Seraphine Kapsandoy
- Brian Chin
Upper Sevier Water Conservancy District Board
- Allen Henrie
- James D. Perkins
- Kelly Shakespear
- Russell Riggs
- Deven Grass
- Keith Anderton
Alcohol Beverage Control Commission
Radiation Control Board
Board of Aging and Adult Services
- Anna Dresel
- Jeremy Cummingham
- Diena Simmons
Motor Vehicle Review Committee
Air Quality Board
- Michelle D. Bujdoso
- Cassady D. Kristensen
- Randy S. Martin
- William C. Stringer
Many appointments require approval by the Utah Senate, and rule-making boards require public comment. If you have a comment, send it to Constituent Services.
If you’re interested in applying for a board position, please visit boards.governor.utah.gov.
