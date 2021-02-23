Gov. Spencer Cox names nominees to Utah boards and commissions

February 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2021) — Since January, Gov. Spencer Cox has made the following nominations to Utah boards and commissions:

Utah State Board of Education

State Charter School Board

Utah Permanent Community Impact Fund Board

Utah State Developmental Center Board

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation

Chris Wadell

Jim Olsen

Courtland Nelson

Becky Kearns

Utah Arts Advisory Board

Digital Health Services Commission

Chris Klomp

Seraphine Kapsandoy

Brian Chin

Upper Sevier Water Conservancy District Board

Allen Henrie

James D. Perkins

Kelly Shakespear

Russell Riggs

Deven Grass

Keith Anderton

Alcohol Beverage Control Commission

Radiation Control Board

Board of Aging and Adult Services

Anna Dresel

Jeremy Cummingham

Diena Simmons

Motor Vehicle Review Committee

Air Quality Board

Michelle D. Bujdoso

Cassady D. Kristensen

Randy S. Martin

William C. Stringer

Many appointments require approval by the Utah Senate, and rule-making boards require public comment. If you have a comment, send it to Constituent Services.

If you’re interested in applying for a board position, please visit boards.governor.utah.gov.

