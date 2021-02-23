Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox names nominees to Utah boards and commissions

February 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2021) — Since January, Gov. Spencer Cox has made the following nominations to Utah boards and commissions:

Utah State Board of Education

State Charter School Board

Utah Permanent Community Impact Fund Board

Utah State Developmental Center Board

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation

  • Chris Wadell
  • Jim Olsen
  • Courtland Nelson
  • Becky Kearns

Utah Arts Advisory Board

Digital Health Services Commission

  • Chris Klomp
  • Seraphine Kapsandoy
  • Brian Chin

Upper Sevier Water Conservancy District Board

  • Allen Henrie
  • James D. Perkins
  • Kelly Shakespear
  • Russell Riggs
  • Deven Grass
  • Keith Anderton

Alcohol Beverage Control Commission

Radiation Control Board

Board of Aging and Adult Services

  • Anna Dresel
  • Jeremy Cummingham
  • Diena Simmons

Motor Vehicle Review Committee

Air Quality Board

  • Michelle D. Bujdoso
  • Cassady D. Kristensen
  • Randy S. Martin
  • William C. Stringer

Many appointments require approval by the Utah Senate, and rule-making boards require public comment. If you have a comment, send it to Constituent Services.

If you’re interested in applying for a board position, please visit boards.governor.utah.gov.

 

###

 

